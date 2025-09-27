Pilots, we’ve just deployed a huge free update to Void Resurgence! This one packs a serious punch, so let’s break it down:

🆕 A Brand-New 30-Minute Level

A completely fresh run awaits! Dive into an all-new 30-minute gameplay level that cranks up the chaos, the strategy, and the fun. Perfect for veterans looking for new challenges and rookies eager to test their skills.

🎵 40 Minutes of New Music

We’ve added a full soundtrack expansion—40 minutes of music to accompany your journey through the void. Expect new energy, new vibes, and some earworms that’ll stick with you even after you’ve docked your ship.

🎮 Better Controller Support

Gamepad pilots rejoice! We’ve overhauled controller support to be more intuitive. Whether you prefer a keyboard or a controller, the void is now yours to conquer in comfort.

🛠 QoL & Bug Fixes

We’ve tightened the bolts and polished the hull:

Smoother performance across the board

Annoying bugs blasted into stardust

Optimized enemy frenzy handling

💡 And the best part?

This is a completely free update. No DLC, no strings attached—just more Void Resurgence for everyone who owns the game.

⚠ A Heads-Up for Future Pilots

Before our next big update, the base game price will go up slightly to reflect all the new content we’ve been adding. If you’ve been on the fence, now’s the perfect time to grab Void Resurgence at its lowest price.

Strap in, turn up the volume, and blast off into the new void. See you on the leaderboards!

– The Void Resurgence Team