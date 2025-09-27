- Added the ability to optionally include Nightmare items in the Item Filter. I'm aware the filter is still grossly insufficient. I'll do my best to get a more useful revamped one in during EA!
- Nightmare items filtered will still award Nightmare Essence
- Super secret uniques will no longer filter regardless of their tier
- Super secret uniques will not auto-sell in the shop
- Added 2 new crafting options in the Nightmare Forge
- Removed all Add/Remove options from the ingame Crafter. These were generally useless and polluting the pool
- Added 3 Minion tag crafts to the ingame Crafter
- Reduced the scaling of Fortifying Cry from various sources. I like Don't Die, Collect Loot to be an absurd power fantasy, but the scaling chain here was literally breaking the game to the point where it overflowed the damage cap (10^38). Very open to feedback here, if this makes you sad/happy/angry please let me know!
- Fixed a bug where sources of % Max Spirit were 100x more effective than they should be
- Added some flowers and grass to the Echo Forger's event area
- Removed Shifting Memory from the global drop pool. It wasn't supposed to be there to begin with!
- Fixed the "Socketable" tab in the Unique Codex
- Fixed a bug where <sprite index=x> could show up in a few crafting windows
- Unique items now display their uniqueness and their tier on their tooltip
0.3.1 Hotfix #9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update