- Fixed gold and smoke not showing up
- Fixed player not being able to crouch after flooded Outpost
- Collision fix on Research v20
- Collision fix on Research v7
- Leviathons now float up slowly when dead
- Repeating Research crisis can now work correctly
27th of September update
