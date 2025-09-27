Adjusted the final boss difficulty.
Adjusted the volume settings.
Removed certain objects.
Adjusted enemy chase speed.
Adjusted enemy spawn frequency.
Adjusted stage brightness.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Adjusted the final boss difficulty.
Adjusted the volume settings.
Removed certain objects.
Adjusted enemy chase speed.
Adjusted enemy spawn frequency.
Adjusted stage brightness.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update