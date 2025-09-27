 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20155273
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjusted the final boss difficulty.

Adjusted the volume settings.

Removed certain objects.

Adjusted enemy chase speed.

Adjusted enemy spawn frequency.

Adjusted stage brightness.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3560991
  • Loading history…


