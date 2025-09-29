Ashenfall welcomes new adventurers.

Today, we're releasing with Localisation support for Portuguese (Brazil) & Spanish (LatAm)! The Official RuneScape: Dragonwilds Discord now also contains an onboarding selection allowing you to opt-into Portuguese (Brazil) & Spanish (LatAm) regional channels for you to chat with your fellow players in either language. This update also contains a range of other changes. Let's take a look. Speaking of ranges....

Ranges and Changes

We've been in the kitchen whipping up some new stuff for you - namely, Cooking 3.0!

We are replacing 16 foods and 2 drinks that previously existed into new or parallel iterations, so some of your food stacks in chests may look different! Enjoy our new buildable Cooking station:

The Stone Range!

This station will allow you to cook up new meals, infusions and combine cooked components you've prepared on the campfire to create space-efficient, highly satiating meals in a covered space.

Smash Hit (Splat)

A request from our earliest conception - the iconic RuneScape Hitsplat is now in. Spec your enemies for 73 and tell them to sit just like on mainland Gielinor.

We've added hitsplats for outgoing damage, and highlighted ones that are Critical strikes. Hitsplats will also show you if it's applied crit, burning or poison damage. Enemies with resistances to a specific weapon type will have darker hitsplats to show the relative ineffectiveness. We've not added splashes at this time, for visual clarity, but we're listening to player feedback on Hitsplats as a whole!

Big Tunes

We've been refactoring our music system to better suit player feedback. We heard your excitement for more music, but also smaller gaps between sporadic music appearances.

We've been working closely with composer Peter Michael Davidson and our own Audio team including Mod Debris and Mod Dodds to work on introducing more classic RuneScape music into RuneScape: Dragonwilds. In fact, we've DOUBLED the amount of music, adding another 30+ minutes of music, for quests, character creation, day AND night-time.

I'm All A-Quiver

We've heard your feedback around Rune Storage, and those blasted Mages having all the fun having a separate pocket to store all their runes in. With the new varations of arrows (and bolts!) we've added, we're introducing another inventory tab to separately store arrows and bolts in your inventory. We've heard your interest in getting a visible quiver to wear on your backs, and we'll try and introduce something in the future, but for now, enjoy shoving all your arrows in that tab. Don't ask where they go. It's magic.

Right, while you're all trying to get a screenshot of the funny 73 hitsplat, I'm obligated to remind you to join the Official RuneScape: Dragonwilds Discord - now with LATAM Regional Channels! Find parties of dragon-slaying adventurers and chat! We've also got our socials, too! We're on Twitter, BSky, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok!

If you're looking for LATAM Channels, we've got Instagram Español, Instagram Brasil, TikTok Español, TikTok Brasil, Facebook Español and Facebook Brasil!