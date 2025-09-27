All languages + Bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
The game can now be played in any language, and the interface adapts perfectly to the player's language. A bug that caused the cursor to disappear in the ice cream parlor mini-game has been fixed, and the high score is now also saved.
