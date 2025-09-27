 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20155137 Edited 27 September 2025 – 14:32:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The game can now be played in any language, and the interface adapts perfectly to the player's language. A bug that caused the cursor to disappear in the ice cream parlor mini-game has been fixed, and the high score is now also saved.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3837411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link