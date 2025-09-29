 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20155032
Update notes via Steam Community
Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.09.27.0

NEW:
- If the opponent is just idling, and you continue to walk towards him ("push" him with your character), he will keep getting slowly pushed back

TWEAK:
- All close range punches and kicks have a very short startup now

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
