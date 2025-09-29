Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.09.27.0
NEW:
- If the opponent is just idling, and you continue to walk towards him ("push" him with your character), he will keep getting slowly pushed back
TWEAK:
- All close range punches and kicks have a very short startup now
Update 2025.09.27.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update