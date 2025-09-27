 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154987 Edited 27 September 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates:

- Adds Spanish text localization

Fixes:

- Fixes Health Bar not updating correctly in Linux/Steamdeck build

- Minor updates to some combat encounters

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1730551
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1730557
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1730558
  • Loading history…
