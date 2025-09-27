Updates:
- Adds Spanish text localization
Fixes:
- Fixes Health Bar not updating correctly in Linux/Steamdeck build
- Minor updates to some combat encounters
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Updates:
- Adds Spanish text localization
Fixes:
- Fixes Health Bar not updating correctly in Linux/Steamdeck build
- Minor updates to some combat encounters
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update