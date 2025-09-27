 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20154973 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Nothing terrible, but I'm easily annoyed...

Size: 30 KBs

Fixes:

  • Komachi not selling the Prisoner Costume for Toys

  • Drider area passability issues

  • Recruited Toy Progeny not getting any Progeny Skill

Changed files in this update

Windows Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link