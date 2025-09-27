 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20154936 Edited 27 September 2025 – 14:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes


New

  • Added a button to reset custom keybinds.

  • Added drop carriable, drop weapon, smash carriable, place, start fire, custom building, and wheel menu (read-only) to rebind UI.

Fixes

  • Fixed trying to dive by looking down while swimming above water hard sometimes.

  • Fixed rope returning cloth instead of yucca when disassembled.

  • Fixed building mode toggling on/off when attempting to add materials while holding a hammer.

  • Fixed smash carriable prompt displaying a keyboard sprite while using gamepad.

  • Fixed canceling rebind sometimes closing the context window.

  • Fixed input rebind hover frame having not completely centered. Additionally, made it a brighter red so it’s clearer.

  • Fixed no pointer when opening journal or backpack via wheel menu.

  • Fixed dropping a weapon on gamepad sometimes not possible.

  • Fixed "press any key to continue" screen not getting enabled by default sometimes.

  • Fixed stuck tooltip on the start screen sometimes.

Quality of Life

  • Holding crouch button will dive you underwater.

  • Lack of oxygen kills you slowly instead of instantly. Scales with the game time.

  • Separated rebind UI into movement, interaction and utility.

  • Updated bandages craft description and discovery text to be up to date to its current functionality.

Developer notes

Progress on co-op is steady, and the current estimation suggests that a closed alpha can begin within two months.

Since 0.2.0, some of you may have noticed the raft is a little more unstable than usual. The main issue has been identified and a fix is being deployed on 0.2.3, along several QoL updates regarding it.

Warm regards,

The project castaway team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1713351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link