Patch notes



New

Added a button to reset custom keybinds.

Added drop carriable, drop weapon, smash carriable, place, start fire, custom building, and wheel menu (read-only) to rebind UI.

Fixes

Fixed trying to dive by looking down while swimming above water hard sometimes.

Fixed rope returning cloth instead of yucca when disassembled.

Fixed building mode toggling on/off when attempting to add materials while holding a hammer.

Fixed smash carriable prompt displaying a keyboard sprite while using gamepad.

Fixed canceling rebind sometimes closing the context window.

Fixed input rebind hover frame having not completely centered. Additionally, made it a brighter red so it’s clearer.

Fixed no pointer when opening journal or backpack via wheel menu.

Fixed dropping a weapon on gamepad sometimes not possible.

Fixed "press any key to continue" screen not getting enabled by default sometimes.

Fixed stuck tooltip on the start screen sometimes.

Quality of Life

Holding crouch button will dive you underwater.

Lack of oxygen kills you slowly instead of instantly. Scales with the game time.

Separated rebind UI into movement, interaction and utility.

Updated bandages craft description and discovery text to be up to date to its current functionality.

Developer notes

Progress on co-op is steady, and the current estimation suggests that a closed alpha can begin within two months.

Since 0.2.0, some of you may have noticed the raft is a little more unstable than usual. The main issue has been identified and a fix is being deployed on 0.2.3, along several QoL updates regarding it.

Warm regards,

The project castaway team