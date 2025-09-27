 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154873 Edited 27 September 2025 – 17:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed navigational hints in the Egypt area.

2. Fixed cross-platform cloud sync.

3. Display settings, music settings, and some control settings will now be device-specific (excluded from cloud sync).

4. Fixed resolution issues.

  • There will be a one-time resolution change to the native display resolution as a means of fixing resolution issues for people who had problems.

  • If the game is started on a display in portrait mode, it will be set to windowed mode with a landscape resolution.

Changed files in this update

