1. Fixed navigational hints in the Egypt area.
2. Fixed cross-platform cloud sync.
3. Display settings, music settings, and some control settings will now be device-specific (excluded from cloud sync).
4. Fixed resolution issues.
There will be a one-time resolution change to the native display resolution as a means of fixing resolution issues for people who had problems.
If the game is started on a display in portrait mode, it will be set to windowed mode with a landscape resolution.
