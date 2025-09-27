 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20154828 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log:

  • Added the ability to view Inventory and Decks from the Spellbuilding menu

  • Fixed an issue with certain Spells causing the player’s turn to restart while the Spell was executing

Changed files in this update

Depot 3641421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link