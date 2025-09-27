 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154825
Update notes via Steam Community
Now the language in the game is automatically adjusted for each user, so everyone can play the game in their own language. In addition, the space map has been simplified for players with disabilities, making it easier for them to escape from the killer.

