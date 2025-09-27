Hello, fellow CEOs! 🤗⭐

We are releasing a new update today with many of last week's updates in and the Achievements 🥳🏆! Do give it a try and let us know how it goes! This week we have been working on a new system called Research Points is still in development and needs more testing, so it will be out next week.A small number of fixes and quality improvements have been prepared and will be rolled out today.

Highlights

Research Points are currently in development and are not yet available in the game. The plan is straightforward: your End of Day Performance Review will earn you Research Points, which you can then spend to accelerate ongoing research. This will introduce an additional layer of strategy, where you need to plan your research to maximise the speed of achieving your objectives. The earlier you complete a goal, the greater the rewards.

Research preview is another feature we added which lets you peek at a research item’s info without jumping to the full tree.

New features and improvements

A popups can show an details of the selected research without going to the research Tree.

Goal completion animation now runs in non-scaled time so it plays correctly even when the game is paused or slowed.

End of Day report now treats any NaN values as zero to avoid odd numbers.

Next day drink orders are handled correctly when trading-in/upgrading storage.

Added a storage capacity upgrade, with a tooltip and preview of the next tier in the upgrade inspector.

Trade-in accounting is handled, and the game checks validity before showing the upgrade button.

The Expensive Burger complaint now only appears if that customer segment is not filtered out by your upgrade.

Customer segment filter intensity reduced from 2 percent to 0.5 percent for better balance.

Fixes

Auto-complete goals such as Auto Repeat enabled and Perfect Recipe unlocked now evaluate correctly when they appear.

Fixed a rare Argument Exception in the Vehicle Upgrade tab when an upgrade was sold and an empty type was passed.

Fixed a bug where stands could be renamed after an upgrade.

Achievements now save correctly and stat syncing has been cleaned up.

That is it for this week. As always, your reports help us tune balance and find edge cases. Keep them coming.

