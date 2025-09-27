 Skip to content
Major 27 September 2025 Build 20154699
Update notes via Steam Community

This major game update includes the following contents:​

Steam Creative Workshop is officially launched​

2 sets of costume skins are newly added​

100 new achievements are newly added​

Changed files in this update

