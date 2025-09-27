 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154660 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A smaller patch this time, mostly focused on community-requested features and general improvements. Thanks to everyone for your feedback and support!

Company Management:

  • Mergers and full buyouts are now separate actions with their own dedicated menu

  • New salary adjustment panel for your employees

  • Department view now shows icons for required character traits

  • If you run a large industrial company, you might now see your own brand cars on the market

  • If your company exceeds the staff limit, Amy will automatically fire the weakest employees to stay within the cap

Friendship & Contacts:

  • New achievement + fixed some achievement icons for Steam

  • If friendship is 40 or more, you can now invite a character to hang out downtown (not just the bar)

  • Close friends are now more likely to call you instead of random contacts

  • You can now ask friends about the company they work at; these tips may also appear randomly in the bar

  • Some rare events now give fewer new contacts

QoL Improvements:

  • You can now switch between text input fields using Tab (without weird character bugs)

  • When playing with a gamepad, a virtual keyboard now appears when selecting a text input

  • "Back" and "Continue" buttons now have hotkeys during character creation

  • Your car’s condition is now displayed as a percentage on the Home screen

  • Scrollbars are more visible for long messages, with improved controls and a tooltip

Stock Market:

  • New bulk buy option: x500 shares at once

  • Market won’t react as strongly to small trades anymore, making it harder to artificially inflate stock prices

  • Time is no longer spent when adjusting (but not confirming) a stock order

Balance Changes:

  • Karaoke is now judged by performance percentage instead of points, making it easier to win

  • Building upgrades are slightly more expensive, but max-quality buildings are a bit cheaper overall

  • Pachinko ball physics are now a bit more random

  • Trying some improvements to AI behavior in poker

Fixes:

  • Fixed UI glitches in the fishing mini-game

  • Fixed bug where you could scroll other sections during character creation

  • Fixed issue where closing a contact screen during a phone call would freeze the sound

  • Fixed a bug where the day wouldn’t end after visiting certain locations (like the arcade or karaoke), which could result in your car’s condition going into negative values

