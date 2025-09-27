A smaller patch this time, mostly focused on community-requested features and general improvements. Thanks to everyone for your feedback and support!

Company Management:

If your company exceeds the staff limit, Amy will automatically fire the weakest employees to stay within the cap

If you run a large industrial company, you might now see your own brand cars on the market

New salary adjustment panel for your employees

Mergers and full buyouts are now separate actions with their own dedicated menu

Friendship & Contacts:

New achievement + fixed some achievement icons for Steam

If friendship is 40 or more, you can now invite a character to hang out downtown (not just the bar)

Close friends are now more likely to call you instead of random contacts

You can now ask friends about the company they work at; these tips may also appear randomly in the bar