A smaller patch this time, mostly focused on community-requested features and general improvements. Thanks to everyone for your feedback and support!
Company Management:
Mergers and full buyouts are now separate actions with their own dedicated menu
New salary adjustment panel for your employees
Department view now shows icons for required character traits
If you run a large industrial company, you might now see your own brand cars on the market
If your company exceeds the staff limit, Amy will automatically fire the weakest employees to stay within the cap
Friendship & Contacts:
New achievement + fixed some achievement icons for Steam
If friendship is 40 or more, you can now invite a character to hang out downtown (not just the bar)
Close friends are now more likely to call you instead of random contacts
You can now ask friends about the company they work at; these tips may also appear randomly in the bar
Some rare events now give fewer new contacts
QoL Improvements:
You can now switch between text input fields using Tab (without weird character bugs)
When playing with a gamepad, a virtual keyboard now appears when selecting a text input
"Back" and "Continue" buttons now have hotkeys during character creation
Your car’s condition is now displayed as a percentage on the Home screen
Scrollbars are more visible for long messages, with improved controls and a tooltip
Stock Market:
New bulk buy option: x500 shares at once
Market won’t react as strongly to small trades anymore, making it harder to artificially inflate stock prices
Time is no longer spent when adjusting (but not confirming) a stock order
Balance Changes:
Karaoke is now judged by performance percentage instead of points, making it easier to win
Building upgrades are slightly more expensive, but max-quality buildings are a bit cheaper overall
Pachinko ball physics are now a bit more random
Trying some improvements to AI behavior in poker
Fixes:
Fixed UI glitches in the fishing mini-game
Fixed bug where you could scroll other sections during character creation
Fixed issue where closing a contact screen during a phone call would freeze the sound
Fixed a bug where the day wouldn’t end after visiting certain locations (like the arcade or karaoke), which could result in your car’s condition going into negative values
