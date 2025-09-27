Patch Notes v0.18

⚠️ Major Changes

Complete overhaul of several interfaces: employee panel, schedule panel, and inventory. New, clearer, and more user-friendly UIs.

New inventory bar with improved item management.

Improved crafting system: you can now queue multiple productions and handle full inventory cases better.

🔥 New Features

Added a “Return to Main Menu” button from within the game.

New item details (eggplant, cooking pot, furniture, etc.).

New tutorial interface to better guide new players.

Added a stool to the order book.

New hover effects on items for better readability.

Added new translations and localized details (FR, EN, DE, IT, ES).

Improved map: now movable and better labeled.

🎨 Balancing & Improvements

Removed “bowls ×5” / “mugs ×5” recipes → replaced with a clearer system.

Improved NPC navigation and pathfinding.

Adjustments to the HUD and unified UI across panels.

Improved animations and visual feedback for interactions.

General optimization and better automatic detection of slots in inventory.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed the persistence of “ghost slots” when dragging & dropping items in inventory or chests.

Corrected translation errors and missing texts.

Fixed wall candle bug and some recipe issues.

Fixed notifications display and tavern panel.

Various fixes to the loot system and stock management.

👉 Thank you again for all your feedback! Keep sharing your suggestions and bug reports on the Steam forum. That’s what drives Medieval StartUp forward 🙏

Pinned posts have also been created to make it easier to share your feedback and ideas.

🔥 Great news: during the Steam Next Fest (October 12–20), the Medieval StartUp demo will be available with no time limit. It’s the perfect moment to discover the game, or jump back in and explore all the new features!

Florian / Aspic Games