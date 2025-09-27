- Some new event images applied

- Fixed bug where arrow consumption was not immediately reflected to owned items UI,

- Fixed bug allowing unlearned skills to be registered,

- Combat entry during 2x speed now correctly forces speed to 1x,

- Added projectile storage (EX : arrows)

- Added missing punch sound effect,

- Fixed UX issue where dead units were selectable before living ones,

- Fixed abnormal behavior of item durability alert,

- Fixed issue where forced pause via UI did not save pause state when restoring previous speed,

- Added animation to quickslot when a skill becomes available,

- Reduced initial sound volume.