- Some new event images applied
- Fixed bug where arrow consumption was not immediately reflected to owned items UI,
- Fixed bug allowing unlearned skills to be registered,
- Combat entry during 2x speed now correctly forces speed to 1x,
- Added projectile storage (EX : arrows)
- Added missing punch sound effect,
- Fixed UX issue where dead units were selectable before living ones,
- Fixed abnormal behavior of item durability alert,
- Fixed issue where forced pause via UI did not save pause state when restoring previous speed,
- Added animation to quickslot when a skill becomes available,
- Reduced initial sound volume.
DS_A.3.3.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update