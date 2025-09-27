 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154618 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
- Some new event images applied
- Fixed bug where arrow consumption was not immediately reflected to owned items UI,
- Fixed bug allowing unlearned skills to be registered,
- Combat entry during 2x speed now correctly forces speed to 1x,
- Added projectile storage (EX : arrows)
- Added missing punch sound effect,
- Fixed UX issue where dead units were selectable before living ones,
- Fixed abnormal behavior of item durability alert,
- Fixed issue where forced pause via UI did not save pause state when restoring previous speed,
- Added animation to quickslot when a skill becomes available,
- Reduced initial sound volume.

