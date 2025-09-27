Features:

- Cargo Collection can now set "Required Quantity" and "Locked Quantity": Porters will haul goods from other Layers to meet the Required Quantity, while the Locked Quantity can only be used on this Layer and will not be shipped elsewhere.

Changes:

- When building the Miracle Tower body, all parts from the second layer upward will now be forcibly aligned with the first layer.

- Added a notice in the Tower Body UI if the Miracle Tower Body is not functioning due to construction order or misalignment.

- After constructing a tilted tower body, the "Build New Tower Body" button will now follow the offset of the topmost layer.

- Improved the description of Residence work range: "Within 3 Layers (covers 7 Layers in total)".

- Improved the descriptions of some Wishes, such as [Place of Meditation]: "If two Meditation Halls could be built on the same Layer I live on…".

- Added clarification for "Nature's Conquest Score": The more population in each atmosphere zone, the higher the score. Harsher atmospheres yield higher boosts.

Bugfixes:

- Fixed an issue where UI Scale Multiplier setting would reset after reopening the game.

- Fixed a bug where Demo saves could still be "Continued" in main menu despite being incompatible, causing load failures.

- Fixed an issue where the Wish [King of Sea Buckthorn] might not complete even after reaching the required amount.

- Fixed a problem where items stored in a building could not be retrieved after the building was shut down.