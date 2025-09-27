Patch Notes
🆕 New Features
New Enemy Playstyles
Enemies now use diverse and strategic deck combinations.
Some specialize in healing and tanking, while others focus on DPS, poisoning, and other unique tactics.
Armor Piercing Ability
Added to both player and enemy cards, bringing deeper tactical options to battles.
Revamped Upgrade System
Upgrades now enhance card abilities rather than providing static stat boosts.
New Achievements
21 new achievements are now available! I will add more as we proceed.
⚔️ Balance Updates
Improved gameplay balance across enemies, bosses, and stages for smoother progression.
Increased credit gain rate, making progression more rewarding.
Rebalanced several player cards to match the new upgrade system.
Intel per level is now more accurate and to the point, giving clearer mission insights.
📖 Narrative & Experience
Added story-driven transitions between stages for a richer and more immersive experience.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed Sabotage 90 Mode. No longer unfairly difficult.
Fixed issue where the victory screen could freeze in the OUTSKIRTS stage.
Cards now update correctly at game start to reflect current buffs and nerfs.
