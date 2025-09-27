 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154566 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

🆕 New Features

  • New Enemy Playstyles
    Enemies now use diverse and strategic deck combinations.
    Some specialize in healing and tanking, while others focus on DPS, poisoning, and other unique tactics.

  • Armor Piercing Ability
    Added to both player and enemy cards, bringing deeper tactical options to battles.

  • Revamped Upgrade System
    Upgrades now enhance card abilities rather than providing static stat boosts.

  • New Achievements
    21 new achievements are now available! I will add more as we proceed.

⚔️ Balance Updates

  • Improved gameplay balance across enemies, bosses, and stages for smoother progression.

  • Increased credit gain rate, making progression more rewarding.

  • Rebalanced several player cards to match the new upgrade system.

  • Intel per level is now more accurate and to the point, giving clearer mission insights.

📖 Narrative & Experience

  • Added story-driven transitions between stages for a richer and more immersive experience.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Sabotage 90 Mode. No longer unfairly difficult.

  • Fixed issue where the victory screen could freeze in the OUTSKIRTS stage.

  • Cards now update correctly at game start to reflect current buffs and nerfs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3669691
