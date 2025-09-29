 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20154560
Update notes via Steam Community

Achievements

  • All kill-related achievements will now update their counters correctly after a battle is concluded.

  • The "Historical Statue" achievement will now track progress correctly. This fix is retroactive and will update upon loading a saved game.

  • Achievements related to wealth accumulation will now correctly include currency gained from battles.

  • Achievements for company size will now update properly as new companions are hired.

  • All completed side quests will now correctly contribute to their corresponding achievement progress.

Quests

  • Dynamic quest targets will now spawn in the player's vicinity, preventing the need for excessive travel across the map.

  • Added map markers for the following quests: 'A Forest Monster', 'Delayed Transport', and 'Pillage the Pillagers'.

  • Restored the ability to abandon active quests directly from the UI, without needing to open the journal.

  • Fixed the system managing the limit of active side quests. Upon loading a game, any quests exceeding this limit will be automatically removed to prevent stability issues.

Balance & Gameplay Adjustments

  • The cost of purchasing Learning Points (LP) in cities has been increased. A new cap has been introduced, limiting players to a maximum of 10 purchased LP.

  • The Spider Queen now correctly counts towards "kill spiders" quest objectives.

  • The number of Spider Queens required for "kill Spider Queen" quests has been reduced.

  • The distinction between Bears and Bear Cubs has been removed for "kill bears" quests; both will now contribute to the same progress counter.

  • Fixed several incorrect interactions between Early Access rewards and various skills.

  • Foxes have been assigned to a separate faction and now have their own dedicated world map spawners.

  • Reduced the bonus to item sale prices gained from leveling the Trading skill.

  • Increased the maximum company movement speed on the world map. The bonus to movement speed granted by the Wayfaring skill has also been increased.

  • Fixed issue with map loading in part of the desert.

See you on the battlefield! ⚔🔥

