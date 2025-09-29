All completed side quests will now correctly contribute to their corresponding achievement progress.

Achievements for company size will now update properly as new companions are hired.

Achievements related to wealth accumulation will now correctly include currency gained from battles.

The "Historical Statue" achievement will now track progress correctly. This fix is retroactive and will update upon loading a saved game.

All kill-related achievements will now update their counters correctly after a battle is concluded.

Fixed the system managing the limit of active side quests. Upon loading a game, any quests exceeding this limit will be automatically removed to prevent stability issues.

Restored the ability to abandon active quests directly from the UI, without needing to open the journal.

Added map markers for the following quests: 'A Forest Monster', 'Delayed Transport', and 'Pillage the Pillagers'.

Dynamic quest targets will now spawn in the player's vicinity, preventing the need for excessive travel across the map.

The cost of purchasing Learning Points (LP) in cities has been increased. A new cap has been introduced, limiting players to a maximum of 10 purchased LP.

The Spider Queen now correctly counts towards "kill spiders" quest objectives.

The number of Spider Queens required for "kill Spider Queen" quests has been reduced.

The distinction between Bears and Bear Cubs has been removed for "kill bears" quests; both will now contribute to the same progress counter.

Fixed several incorrect interactions between Early Access rewards and various skills.

Foxes have been assigned to a separate faction and now have their own dedicated world map spawners.

Reduced the bonus to item sale prices gained from leveling the Trading skill.

Increased the maximum company movement speed on the world map. The bonus to movement speed granted by the Wayfaring skill has also been increased.