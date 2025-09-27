 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154528 Edited 27 September 2025 – 12:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW FEATURES:
Added “Poisoned” status effect.

With only 5 status effects (and most of them only appearing after round 3), some early-round books did the same things, and the late-round books felt repetitive. The addition of Poisoned brings new challenges and makes every book unique.

BALANCE CHANGES:
Cthulhu now increases current points by 10% during its ability.
Words in Shuffle mode are now worth 2x points.
After submitting a word in Shuffle mode, the timer increases 4x more than it previously did.

Cthulhu sucked, plain and simple. Also, Shuffle mode is meant to be challenging and fun, not stressful.

BUG FIXES:
Fixed a bug that caused the Spinel gem to only upgrade 1 letter.
Fixed a bug that caused the music to speed up in the main menu.

OTHER:
Added a small wait period before an ability can be activated after submitting a word.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3942651
