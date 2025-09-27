Content month finishes up with a BANG! Literally! And dont worry, this is by no means the end of new content for the game, but I think its time for some new features and game modes, dont you!?

New Content:

-Added 3 new decorative banners to level editor

-Added 3 new chain link fence objects to level editor

-Added porta potty object to level editor

-Added new object category to track editor, Fun Stuff! This will be where more goofy, experimental, sometimes unrealistic things get added, just for fun!

-Added a backflipping ramp, It sends vehicles into a flip when hit

-Added a TNT box, it explodes when hit too hard

-Added a spike pit, it destroys the vehicles when touched

-Added 2 hoops to jump through, one that's on fire!

New Features:

-You can now change the current testing vehicle type in the level editor by holding down the reset button

-New flip over behavior, when stuck upside down you can now use the steering or throttle to determine which way the vehicle will be flipped over, plus it will no longer flip over past its wheels

Changes:

-Improved mouse camera movement in paint booth and vehicle customization

-If a best time/replay fails to upload due to connection problems or being offline, you can try the upload again simply by starting a new lap on that track

-Replays that are to long now show why they arent downloaded

-Metal ramps can now have physics enabled on them

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed HMT brake air control behavior

-Fixed HMT exploding on certain collisions with the axles

-Fixed track preview incorrectly showing height limits

-Fixed drivers stand view vehicle overlay flashing on hard landings

-Fixed local created track names not updating if you change them after creation

-Fixed broken parts not being removed when testing in track editor