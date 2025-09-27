The main menu interface has been remastered for the second time
Integrated with Steam's rich status and inventory system
It is expected that the next version will improve the usage mechanism of movie tickets
The redundant UI has been removed, enhancing the immersion of the game
Adjustments have been made to the voice UI and camera UI. The voice UI is tentatively set, but the camera UI will continue to be modified
9.27Update
