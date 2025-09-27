 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154514 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. The main menu interface has been remastered for the second time

  2. Integrated with Steam's rich status and inventory system

  3. It is expected that the next version will improve the usage mechanism of movie tickets

  4. The redundant UI has been removed, enhancing the immersion of the game

  5. Adjustments have been made to the voice UI and camera UI. The voice UI is tentatively set, but the camera UI will continue to be modified

