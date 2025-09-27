 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154512 Edited 27 September 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


- New map : Springfield 3 Men version
- New map : Brampton 3 Men
- 3 New 3v3 layouts
- New French Touch and Kaos custom jerseys
- New permanent server ban system
- Delay added to avoid vote spam
- White default flag replaced with Paintballers flag
- Flag is now updated correctly in main menu
- Can't vote restart point if game is not started
- Server system now using Linux
- Player level added to scoreboard
- Map filters when creating a game

