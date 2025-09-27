- New map : Springfield 3 Men version- New map : Brampton 3 Men- 3 New 3v3 layouts- New French Touch and Kaos custom jerseys- New permanent server ban system- Delay added to avoid vote spam- White default flag replaced with Paintballers flag- Flag is now updated correctly in main menu- Can't vote restart point if game is not started- Server system now using Linux- Player level added to scoreboard- Map filters when creating a game