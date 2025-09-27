 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 27 September 2025 Build 20154472 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adds a completely new game mode: Free Mode

This mode will be unlocked after the player completes their first single-player game

In this mode, players can freely purchase and combine all abilities

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1579891
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1579892
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link