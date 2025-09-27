Changes:
- Hovering over an attack shows a tooltip with details
- Trophies can be unselected until a part of them has been used
- Added tooltips to scoring so you know why you get a score
- Enemies don’t attack after the boss was beaten
- Switching language restarts the game now (but it works)
- Skipping tutorial steps that have already been completed
- Cards are sorted after having been taken back from the action section
- Switching between overlays (e.g. deck view, help and settings) is working again
- There was a bug with the low health overlay not going away after a level change. It does now.
- Bit of sound mixing & loca fixing
Known Issues:
- Birds should not attack after the boss was beaten
Changed files in this update