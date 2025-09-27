 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154464 Edited 27 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:


  • Hovering over an attack shows a tooltip with details
  • Trophies can be unselected until a part of them has been used
  • Added tooltips to scoring so you know why you get a score
  • Enemies don’t attack after the boss was beaten
  • Switching language restarts the game now (but it works)
  • Skipping tutorial steps that have already been completed
  • Cards are sorted after having been taken back from the action section
  • Switching between overlays (e.g. deck view, help and settings) is working again
  • There was a bug with the low health overlay not going away after a level change. It does now.
  • Bit of sound mixing & loca fixing


Known Issues:


  • Birds should not attack after the boss was beaten

