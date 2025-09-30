 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20154440 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:13:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added Korean localization, player bluffing, and various quality of life improvements.

Thank you for playing and the support!

Take care,

M

Changed files in this update

Depot 3604871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link