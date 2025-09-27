Friends, the release is just around the corner – here’s the final major update.

New

Full support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers (it’s recommended to disable Steam Input for the game).

Save indicator.

Hint showing the location of the nearest checkpoint.

HUD now displays which key/button to press to switch to the moped.

Activated checkpoints are now marked on the height scale.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented key rebinding.

Fixed a rare issue where control settings would disappear.

Timer no longer resets after loading a checkpoint.

Balance

Rebalanced obstacle courses.

Adjusted the number of time capsules.

Thanks to everyone for testing and feedback!