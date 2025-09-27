 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20154388 Edited 27 September 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friends, the release is just around the corner – here’s the final major update.

New

  • Full support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers (it’s recommended to disable Steam Input for the game).

  • Save indicator.

  • Hint showing the location of the nearest checkpoint.

  • HUD now displays which key/button to press to switch to the moped.

  • Activated checkpoints are now marked on the height scale.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented key rebinding.

  • Fixed a rare issue where control settings would disappear.

  • Timer no longer resets after loading a checkpoint.

Balance

  • Rebalanced obstacle courses.

  • Adjusted the number of time capsules.

Thanks to everyone for testing and feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3817601
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3817602
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link