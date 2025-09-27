 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154383 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I'm continuing to improve the Display Settings section.

• Previously, the RGB sliders could only be increased. In this version, they now work in reverse as well. This is useful for a blue light filter: simply decrease the blue slider.

• Additionally, a new Contrast slider has been added in this version. With this slider, you can control the black colors.

• Also included are consistency for the reset buttons and a few other small things...

