Hey there everyone,

I am excited to release Version 1.0 of the game right NOW!

It includes:

- balance adjustments to both towers and enemies

- a bunch of minor fixes

- working idle maps

- working steam cloud

I hope you enjoy playing the game as much as I did enjoy making it!

Bugs can be reported in the Steam Discussions

Thanks a lot

Greetings

(PS: The update is out, even if the Steam Store might still say "Early Access", there is something weird happening right now. I will take care of that)