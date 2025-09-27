 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20154375 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there everyone,

I am excited to release Version 1.0 of the game right NOW!

It includes:

- balance adjustments to both towers and enemies

- a bunch of minor fixes

- working idle maps

- working steam cloud

I hope you enjoy playing the game as much as I did enjoy making it!

Bugs can be reported in the Steam Discussions

Thanks a lot

Greetings

(PS: The update is out, even if the Steam Store might still say "Early Access", there is something weird happening right now. I will take care of that)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3277641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link