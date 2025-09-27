Hey there everyone,
I am excited to release Version 1.0 of the game right NOW!
It includes:
- balance adjustments to both towers and enemies
- a bunch of minor fixes
- working idle maps
- working steam cloud
I hope you enjoy playing the game as much as I did enjoy making it!
Bugs can be reported in the Steam Discussions
Thanks a lot
Greetings
(PS: The update is out, even if the Steam Store might still say "Early Access", there is something weird happening right now. I will take care of that)
Changed files in this update