27 September 2025 Build 20154305 Edited 27 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Save Skins Update – What's New:

  1. Ability to save and load skins directly in the gameplay scene.

  2. New spin animations added.

  3. Ribbon button for controllers has been reassigned to RT.

  4. Various minor bug fixes.

