Save Skins Update – What's New:
Ability to save and load skins directly in the gameplay scene.
New spin animations added.
Ribbon button for controllers has been reassigned to RT.
Various minor bug fixes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
