Hi all!



Quick hotfix coming up to address issues raised by people in the Discord server, Steam community, reviews and Chinese players hailing from QQ.



Summary:



Fixed a bunch of bugs

* Turn tracker UI wrongly centered.

* Leadership display UI overlapping with turn tracker in certain situations.

* Fix Bandit Pikeman having wrong description for his weapon.

* Fix Quickstrike effect from Leadership Tactic "Coordinated Assault" causing a crash in combat. Furthermore, added a robust-ness to the system so that such similar issues won't crash the game in the future.

* Fix Bonebreaker ability applying wrong effect in a certain upgrade path.

* Fixed some issues with stamina calculations in combat, making some abilities appear unavailable when they weren't.

* Fix pile-on effect persisting even if Pikeman dies.

* Fix some tooltips that were wrong or misleading.



Content:

* Add Maulman, Pikeman, Bounty Hunter, etc. idle animations



Design:

* Significantly reduced the difficulty in Merciful.

* Decreased raw enemy strength across all zones by about 33%

* Removed accuracy increase on player. Previously, this resulted in an increase of 10 in Accuracy Rating to most player units. Now, the player and the enemy has the same accuracy -- no hidden modifiers.

* Doubled the time it takes for an injury on a unit to worsen.

* Reduced the difficulty in Indifferent.

* Decreased raw enemy strength across all zones by about 15-20%.

* Reduced the difficulty in Cruel.

* Decreased the raw enemy strength across all zones by about 9%.

* Decreased the scaling of enemy strength within a zone by about 8%.

* Increased the difficulty of the royal guardsman boss encounter slightly.



The difficulty nerf should help players have a much better time in Merciful, and allow them to learn the game mechanics over time. The removal of the accuracy buff on Merciful should also give a more authentic experience for the player -- no hidden modifiers to Accuracy for either side. Enemy units still do slightly less damage to player units. We will consider changing this based on player feedback. Indifferent is still quite rough, and Cruel is very difficult.



Thank you very much for purchasing and playing the game!

Many of these fixes are a direct result of players giving feedback and making bug reports.



We'll continue to patch and fix things as we gather feedback.

NOTE: Difficulty changes only apply to new playthroughs.



Cheers,

Black Voyage Games