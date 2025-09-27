 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154263
Update notes via Steam Community
New Level added.

New enemies added: Slugger, Howler and Chucker.

New model for the Bomber Bird.

New terrain: Stone tiles and Sand tiles will now spawn in the free Play level.

New wood tiles added.

Turrets have improved range scan systems.

You can now place a small turret on the ground as well as in a tower.

Several minor bug fixes have been made.

