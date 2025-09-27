New Level added.
New enemies added: Slugger, Howler and Chucker.
New model for the Bomber Bird.
New terrain: Stone tiles and Sand tiles will now spawn in the free Play level.
New wood tiles added.
Turrets have improved range scan systems.
You can now place a small turret on the ground as well as in a tower.
Several minor bug fixes have been made.
Update notes for 27. sep. 25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3848561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update