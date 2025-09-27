 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154256 Edited 27 September 2025 – 11:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a critical issue where the shop popup could not be closed under certain resolutions.
  • Fixed a bug where action XP/s was incorrectly double-counting effort factor in the details view.
  • Fixed empty tooltips appearing for resources that had no breakdown data.


Balance

  • Insight Potion has been re-balanced and is now stronger.


Quality of Life

  • You can now consume items pinned to the left sidebar with a right-click.
  • Added a visual indication for actions that cannot be auto-rebalanced in lists.
  • Mana is now highlighted in yellow when you don’t have enough to trigger a spell.


Thanks again for playing and supporting Idle Awakening!
Please keep sharing your feedback — every report helps me polish the game further

