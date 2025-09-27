- Fixed a critical issue where the shop popup could not be closed under certain resolutions.
- Fixed a bug where action XP/s was incorrectly double-counting effort factor in the details view.
- Fixed empty tooltips appearing for resources that had no breakdown data.
Balance
- Insight Potion has been re-balanced and is now stronger.
Quality of Life
- You can now consume items pinned to the left sidebar with a right-click.
- Added a visual indication for actions that cannot be auto-rebalanced in lists.
- Mana is now highlighted in yellow when you don’t have enough to trigger a spell.
Thanks again for playing and supporting Idle Awakening!
Please keep sharing your feedback — every report helps me polish the game further
