 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20154216 Edited 27 September 2025 – 17:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

This week brings another round of game improvements ːsteamhappyː

Race Track Search & Sort Mode

  • Race track search support

  • Race track sort mode support

  • Fix a last page navigation bug

  • After selecting all tracks for a cup, the game now automatically moves to the next screen

Respawn Target Point Fix

  • Fixed and improved the algorithm that decides to which point a player should respawn

  • This resolves issues where players were being respawned to the wrong positions, which allowed them to abuse the respawn system

Spectator & Top Player List Sort

  • Fixed spectator mode in online races (Previously, after joining a match already in progress, the spectated player didn’t match the UI info)

  • The player list now shows racers sorted by their current race position

Customization

  • Added an "Applying Preset Changes" mechanism - This ensures that the current preset changes are fully processed before any new ones are applied. (Fixes bug #428)

Keyboard QoL

  • When using a physical keyboard to search, quickly pressing ENTER now moves selection directly to the "CONFIRM" button

New Versioning Layout

  • v1.0 is reserved for the Full Release launch, (Older builds used version numbers like 1.0+, which was confusing since the game is still in EA.)

  • Current versions follow this format:
    v0.1 [major update] .6 [week number] .0 [patch number] - v0.1.6.0 (this week update)

Roadmap Update

  • We’ve updated the roadmap to better reflect what’s important to the community

  • From now on, the roadmap is priority-based

  • Check out it here : Roadmap tk2.nolt.io

Thanks everyone!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2269951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link