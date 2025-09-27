Hey Everyone!
This week brings another round of game improvements ːsteamhappyː
Race Track Search & Sort Mode
Race track search support
Race track sort mode support
Fix a last page navigation bug
After selecting all tracks for a cup, the game now automatically moves to the next screen
Respawn Target Point Fix
Fixed and improved the algorithm that decides to which point a player should respawn
This resolves issues where players were being respawned to the wrong positions, which allowed them to abuse the respawn system
Spectator & Top Player List Sort
Fixed spectator mode in online races (Previously, after joining a match already in progress, the spectated player didn’t match the UI info)
The player list now shows racers sorted by their current race position
Customization
Added an "Applying Preset Changes" mechanism - This ensures that the current preset changes are fully processed before any new ones are applied. (Fixes bug #428)
Keyboard QoL
When using a physical keyboard to search, quickly pressing ENTER now moves selection directly to the "CONFIRM" button
New Versioning Layout
v1.0 is reserved for the Full Release launch, (Older builds used version numbers like 1.0+, which was confusing since the game is still in EA.)
Current versions follow this format:
v0.1 [major update] .6 [week number] .0 [patch number] - v0.1.6.0 (this week update)
Roadmap Update
We’ve updated the roadmap to better reflect what’s important to the community
From now on, the roadmap is priority-based
Check out it here : Roadmap tk2.nolt.io
Thanks everyone!
