We optimized slow loading on Steam Deck. This optimization also benefits other hardware configurations to some extent and should improve your overall experience.

We also fixed the following issues:

1. Could not exit the Bad Ending result screen properly.

2. Character portraits displayed incorrectly in the Extra stage at 4:3 aspect ratio.

3. The achievement “Victory of Reason” could not be earned on Ex-Ultimate difficulty.

4. Immobilize effect was not properly removed after a Spell Card was broken.

5. Enemy defeat SFX volume was too low.

6. Mokou’s damage to bosses was abnormal while in Frenzy state.

7. The achievement “Cicada Shell!” had an inaccurate description.

8. Player could be blocked by solid objects during the revive timer.

9. Could not switch out correctly in Borderless Fullscreen mode.

Content adjustments:

1. Slightly reduced Reimu’s left/right flick-aim sensitivity; re-centering speed unchanged.

2. “Eternal Fantasy Sealed Chambe” is no longer shown in Spell Card Practice.