Added Hard Mode Modifiers (Challenge runs) - unlocked for each profession by winning a standard game as that profession. Right now there are four new challenge modes: Coal is worthless - Coal sells for 0g. Only Coal - No other resources are found underground. No Bonus Cash - No bonus cash at the end of each day. No time upgrades - You are stuck at only 100 seconds each day.



Added trophies to the professions and map selection screens, so you can now see which ones you have earned wins, true wins, and hard mode modifier awards for in standard mode.

Your pet dog now gets wings when you have wings. Two pairs for the price of one!

Added a separate volume bar for the dog’s barking.

Added a separate volume bar for the electric pickaxe’s background static sound.

Added profession/map/mode/modifer details to the win and game over screens.

Added more windowed mode setting options.

Bug fix - players should no longer get stuck in the ground when teleporting home.