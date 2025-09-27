 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154122 Edited 27 September 2025 – 11:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where fish would be locked on screen if fishing was engaged during scene change
  • Fixed bug where player could be teleported into the sea during the third level when moving between ships
  • Added some additional sound design in level 3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3601031
  • Loading history…
