- Fixed bug where fish would be locked on screen if fishing was engaged during scene change
- Fixed bug where player could be teleported into the sea during the third level when moving between ships
- Added some additional sound design in level 3
UTA Patch 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update