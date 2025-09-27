 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20154045 Edited 27 September 2025 – 11:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The start car settings have been adjusted aswell as a sign in the power station to say where to get items from for the power station. Cars settings are still to be set to be more realistic.Some optimisations have been done.

Changed files in this update

