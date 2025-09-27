🔧Modif / Add:
- Faster target switching: Reassignment behavior has been reworked to fix a potential job loss bug (uncertain resolution). Specifically, your zombies no longer wait for an animation (break or death) to completely end before moving on to the next one. As soon as the death animation is triggered on their target, they immediately switch to the next one.
- Cactus & rock respawn: The system now takes into account the number of zombies working on them to avoid blockages. No more 6th zombies standing around waiting for divine intervention.
[Early Access - 0.1.5]
Update notes via Steam Community
