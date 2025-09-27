Hi everyone,

We've just released our latest patch, which includes major balancing changes!

New Additions & Updates

Added: Apple Juicer to the base. This converts apples into Duct Tape with an exponential price increase.

Added: A new pre-wipe leaderboard POI. We've also moved the main leaderboard POI slightly to the right in the base.

Updated: The Endless Mode popup design and text. This now clearly communicates that the mode is experimental, is not the endgame, and is intended "just for fun."

Balancing Changes

Treasure Chest Rework: Removed the broken exponential scaling. It now provides more Crit Chance and a flat income per day, instead of exponential interest.

Void: Buffed damage increases.

Throwables: Buffed damage for Grenades, Bottles, and Molotovs.

Banana: Increased damage.

Rollerskates: In higher rarities, they now trigger marked items multiple times.

Walking Shoes: Reduced the "meters per trigger" requirement, allowing them to trigger more often.

Scopes: Now have an effect on throwables.

Nurse enemy healing: Decreased the healing timer (makes healing happen faster).

Endless Mode Bosses: A bit steeper HP scaling.

Battery: Now properly affects throwables.

Improvements & Fixes

Improved: If bookshelf, workbench or wardrope is not unlocked yet we show broken representation of these POIs to give a glimpse.

Fixed: The splash screen video crashing in rare cases

Fixed: The Reaper could sometimes spawn inside buildings.

Please note that due to these significant adjustments, we've had to reset the Endless Mode leaderboards. This was necessary to ensure the top spots remain competitive and reachable. You can view all previously wiped leaderboards here:

https://steamcommunity.com/stats/3026450/leaderboards/17712983/

We are still in the process of processing all the old and new feedback, and are still a bit overwhelmed, but rest assured that we are constantly working on the game. Right now, our focus is on adding more early tutorialization, improving performance, and fixing rare crashes. New content is also in the making, but this will still take some time.

Share your thoughts and feeback with us and the community on our discord. You can even submit tickets directly to us via opendecks discord bot.

Thanks for your support, feedback and patience,

Team Pixelsplit