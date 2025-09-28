 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20153878 Edited 28 September 2025 – 17:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ITEMS

  • It is now possible to combine Maps into higher level ones using Gluing Tape.

USER INTERFACE & ACCESSIBILITY

  • Holding down left mouse button will now cause player's character to follow the pointer.
  • Added (rebindable) keyboard support for player's character movement.
  • Game now starts fullscreen on launch, rather than in a windowed state.
  • Opening any modal dialog window will now pause the game.
    This includes but is not limited to: Game Menu, Dungeon Map, Tactics.
  • Dropped items now sport a light beam accordingly to their type and rarity.
  • Added support for in-game achievements.

