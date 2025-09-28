ITEMS
- It is now possible to combine Maps into higher level ones using Gluing Tape.
USER INTERFACE & ACCESSIBILITY
- Holding down left mouse button will now cause player's character to follow the pointer.
- Added (rebindable) keyboard support for player's character movement.
- Game now starts fullscreen on launch, rather than in a windowed state.
- Opening any modal dialog window will now pause the game.
This includes but is not limited to: Game Menu, Dungeon Map, Tactics.
- Dropped items now sport a light beam accordingly to their type and rarity.
- Added support for in-game achievements.
Changed files in this update