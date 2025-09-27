Fixed roof construction functionality
Corrected gunpowder crafting recipe
Resolved occasional bug preventing health potion usage
Fixed intermittent axe display issue
Repaired demolition system malfunction
New Features:
New mode inherits body presets from Story Mode
Added damage immunity during dialogues
Implemented chest physics collision system to prevent clipping (toggleable)
Toggle shortcut: Keyboard P key (only active in new mode)
Minor Bug Fixes
