27 September 2025 Build 20153870 Edited 27 September 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed roof construction functionality

Corrected gunpowder crafting recipe

Resolved occasional bug preventing health potion usage

Fixed intermittent axe display issue

Repaired demolition system malfunction

New Features:

New mode inherits body presets from Story Mode

Added damage immunity during dialogues

Implemented chest physics collision system to prevent clipping (toggleable)

Toggle shortcut: Keyboard P key (only active in new mode)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2374661
  • Loading history…
