Adventure Update Beta Patch 2025.09.27 now live. Here is what changed:
Improvements:
Improved navigation mesh generation to prevent incorrect NPC movement
Changed giant enemies to be pushed back instead of being ragdolled
Changed player to be pushed back when kicking giant enemies
Fixes:
Fixed enemies getting detached from their body
Fixed enemies getting stuck after being hit with a power shot
Fixed dungeon spawning with invalid dungeon bane
Fixed arrow counter not updating correctly
Fixed enemy blips from disappearing on death
Fixed two bosses spawning in dungeons
Changed files in this update