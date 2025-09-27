 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20153824 Edited 27 September 2025 – 10:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventure Update Beta Patch 2025.09.27 now live. Here is what changed:

Improvements:

  • Improved navigation mesh generation to prevent incorrect NPC movement

  • Changed giant enemies to be pushed back instead of being ragdolled

  • Changed player to be pushed back when kicking giant enemies

Fixes:

  • Fixed enemies getting detached from their body

  • Fixed enemies getting stuck after being hit with a power shot

  • Fixed dungeon spawning with invalid dungeon bane

  • Fixed arrow counter not updating correctly

  • Fixed enemy blips from disappearing on death

  • Fixed two bosses spawning in dungeons

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link