Invasions revised
The invasion on the night of the blood moon is now an integral part of the game and can no longer be disabled.
Instead, you now have the option to enable weekly invasions at any time.
Enemies continue to be interested exclusively in the player character, making them easy targets for companions and plant creatures.
The invasion strength continues to depend on the selected game mode.
Invasions are no longer limited to your own land, they also take place when the player is in other regions.
Invasions can be avoided by simply sleeping or staying in caves or sacred places during that period.
New
Grace and Cody now also have a quest series that unlocks an additional weekly quest for both of them upon completion.
Improvements
Calendar upgraded. Dialog system upgraded. A ton of UI improvements.
Fixes
Enemies with magical attacks now correctly target the player again when they are mounted.
Changed files in this update