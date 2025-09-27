 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20153785
Update notes via Steam Community

Invasions revised

  • The invasion on the night of the blood moon is now an integral part of the game and can no longer be disabled.

  • Instead, you now have the option to enable weekly invasions at any time.

  • Enemies continue to be interested exclusively in the player character, making them easy targets for companions and plant creatures.

  • The invasion strength continues to depend on the selected game mode.

  • Invasions are no longer limited to your own land, they also take place when the player is in other regions.

  • Invasions can be avoided by simply sleeping or staying in caves or sacred places during that period.

New

  • Grace and Cody now also have a quest series that unlocks an additional weekly quest for both of them upon completion.

Improvements

  • Calendar upgraded. Dialog system upgraded. A ton of UI improvements.

Fixes

  • Enemies with magical attacks now correctly target the player again when they are mounted.

