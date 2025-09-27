Invasions revised

The invasion on the night of the blood moon is now an integral part of the game and can no longer be disabled.

Instead, you now have the option to enable weekly invasions at any time.

Enemies continue to be interested exclusively in the player character, making them easy targets for companions and plant creatures.

The invasion strength continues to depend on the selected game mode.

Invasions are no longer limited to your own land, they also take place when the player is in other regions.