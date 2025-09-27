Developer Note:

The Demo has been out for almost a full month, and the first week involved several hotfixes. I started to receive some feedback, which helped a lot with changing aspects of the game to make it better.

The next phase of art is being worked on (phase 2.5?), and a few of the new assets and backgrounds are included in this month's update. The Capture quest has some new trees which follow the illustrative style of the game. Also, I reworked the Capture quest so it runs much better across systems, as well as making the scrolling speed the same for all difficulties. The "slow walk" at difficulty 0 was not fun at all. Also added is a coin trail, which makes the quest more interactive.

The big addition in this month's update is the Relationship system. This idea has been in my head for years, so it's good to finally put it into action. Waifus will build relationships with each other (good or bad), as well as having conversation opportunities for the player to get to know them. It's admittedly hard to make a complex system player-friendly, and I think I achieved that here.



Bonus: In the Stadium, there's an early version of "Waifu Dungeon". It's not feature complete at this time, but daring Waifus can brave the mazes and chase away the Shadows!



Changes:

Fix crash when sorting Characters by "bond_type" in Barracks

Waifu Survivors: Fixed crash when selecting weapon in Survivor Crystal Shop

Added missing sprites for Chibi: Ninja Gi, Ninja Pants

Consolidated currency and crystal rewards in Nature Towers

Capture: Replaced art assets for the fallen log and trees

Capture: Changed scroll speed to be constant for all difficulties; Fallen Trees are affected by difficulty.

Capture: Added a "coin trail"; total coins collected are added to the Quest Reward when successful.

Offline mode: Change 'Captain' to default to 'Player'; if connected to Steam, will use Persona Name instead

Reorganized Main Hub buttons; If there is mail, icon will show in "attention" area instead of "tools"

UI: Changed background and borders for palette consistency

Harvest: Added top-of-screen markers for apples that are off-screen

Updated Privacy Policy

~The Magic Cat moved~



New:

Added controller "Details" button to Character Detail screen

Added check for if running on Steam Deck or not; future dev will auto-configure some settings specific for Steam Deck

Friends: Added Persona State (Offline, Online, etc.)

As "Maximum Bond" increases, profile details are revealed in Character Details: personality, player title, likes / dislikes, height, weight, birthday, favorite word/phrase, original name

All personalities have been organized, some renamed, and 3 relational like/hate have been added to each.

Personality Poses: Almost Broken, Divine Dragon, Robot Catgirl, Unintelligible

At the start of activities, a chance for a character to say their "quest_start" dialogue. If any friend/rival relationships have formed, they may be called out here.

New skills: Friendship/Rivals, which grants a HP buff/debuff on target. Only activated during quest start, amount based on value of friend/rival relationship.

Added new backgrounds: Dojo, Basement, Town, Volcano

Relationship system added!