27 September 2025 Build 20153760 Edited 27 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features/Modifications

  • Optimized attack and hit effects for some units.

  • Added hit effects for some objects.

  • Added new materials dropped by enemies when defeated; adjusted the materials in level rewards.

  • Adjusted the materials required for exchanging some equipment in the store to match the new materials.

  • Adjusted the materials dropped by the Geomagnetic Well to match the new materials.

  • Tweaked the selection logic for skills, battlefield fog edges, and targets within the fog.

  • Adjusted the display effect of enemy attack intentions shown when holding ALT on the battlefield.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where units overlapped in certain scenarios.

  • Fixed the problem where some special effects failed to play correctly.

  • Fixed the incorrect UI position of newly spawned units in Top-Down View mode.

  • Fixed the function of locking skill previews by pressing T.

  • Fixed the incorrect effect of "Arson"-type skills.

  • Fixed the issue where enemy units did not attack in certain situations on the battlefield.

  • Fixed the problem where skills with healing effects caused incorrect unit durability values.

  • Fixed the character movement misalignment issue on the battlefield.

  • Fixed the looping animation playback issue for Character "28"'s skills.

  • Fixed the problem where charge-type skills could not cross movable objects.

Known Issues

  • Missing performance effects such as some special effects and sound effects.

  • Incorrect background music playback in some levels.

  • Incomplete parts of the plot and branches.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3073001
