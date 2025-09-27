New Features/Modifications
Optimized attack and hit effects for some units.
Added hit effects for some objects.
Added new materials dropped by enemies when defeated; adjusted the materials in level rewards.
Adjusted the materials required for exchanging some equipment in the store to match the new materials.
Adjusted the materials dropped by the Geomagnetic Well to match the new materials.
Tweaked the selection logic for skills, battlefield fog edges, and targets within the fog.
Adjusted the display effect of enemy attack intentions shown when holding ALT on the battlefield.
Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where units overlapped in certain scenarios.
Fixed the problem where some special effects failed to play correctly.
Fixed the incorrect UI position of newly spawned units in Top-Down View mode.
Fixed the function of locking skill previews by pressing T.
Fixed the incorrect effect of "Arson"-type skills.
Fixed the issue where enemy units did not attack in certain situations on the battlefield.
Fixed the problem where skills with healing effects caused incorrect unit durability values.
Fixed the character movement misalignment issue on the battlefield.
Fixed the looping animation playback issue for Character "28"'s skills.
Fixed the problem where charge-type skills could not cross movable objects.
Known Issues
Missing performance effects such as some special effects and sound effects.
Incorrect background music playback in some levels.
Incomplete parts of the plot and branches.
Changed files in this update