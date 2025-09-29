 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20153748 Edited 29 September 2025 – 09:06:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎃 The Halloween update is here!
In the Dark: Chapter 1 has just been updated to version 1.1.3, bringing new improvements to make your October nights even scarier.

🕯️ What’s new in this version:

  • A darker and more haunting atmosphere for the Halloween season.
  • Enhanced visual details to highlight important elements.
  • New visual aids to guide you through the shadows without breaking the immersion.
  • General polish and fixes for smoother gameplay.


Step back into the darkness this Halloween and feel the terror like never before.

