In the Dark: Chapter 1 has just been updated to version 1.1.3, bringing new improvements to make your October nights even scarier.
🕯️ What’s new in this version:
- A darker and more haunting atmosphere for the Halloween season.
- Enhanced visual details to highlight important elements.
- New visual aids to guide you through the shadows without breaking the immersion.
- General polish and fixes for smoother gameplay.
Step back into the darkness this Halloween and feel the terror like never before.
Changed files in this update