🔧 System Updates:
Increased ranking slots for players of rank Knight from 10% to 20%.
Increased ranking slots for players of rank Queen from 20% to 50%.
⚔️ General Updates:
Increased attack power per Dexterity point from 0.8 to 0.9.
Increased attack power per Intelligence point from 0.6 to 0.65.
The turn on/off auto-cast feature now also applies to passive skills that consume mana, such as those of Medusa Sorceress, Thunder King, and Keeper of the Celestial.
Increased summoned unit attack power on Perfect Summon from 25% to 50%.
🏰 Tower Updates:
Knight: increased summon movement speed from 3.5 to 3.9.
Grove Warden: increased skill damage from (Strength * 2) + 50 to (Strength * 2) + 85.
Druidess: reduced summon attack interval from 2.1s to 2s.
Twilight Dancer: passive skill, Excellent damage chance increased from 15%/30%/45% to 25%/40%/55%.
Grave Digger: summon Zombie movement speed reduced from 3.4 to 3.25, attack interval increased from 1.6s to 1.7s.
Javelin Hunter:
Passive skill, chance to ignore armor increased from 10%/20%/30% to 20%/30%/40%.
Synergy [Javelin Hunter - Tempest Witch]: every 5th attack increases damage from (Dexterity * 3) to (Dexterity * 3.5).
Tempest Witch: increased skill damage from (Intelligence * 1.6) + 60 to (Intelligence * 1.8) + 80.
Earthshaker:
Ground Slam now reduces enemy movement speed by 30% for 3s.
Increased skill damage from (Strength * 2.5) + 50 to (Strength * 3.5) + 65.
Electromancer: skill buffed:
Mana cost reduced from 80 to 65.
Cooldown reduced from 16 to 14.
Damage increased from (Intelligence * 3) + 100 to (Intelligence * 4) + 160.
Ashen Naginata: skill buffed:
Mana cost reduced from 75 to 55.
Damage increased from (Strength * 2) + 50 to (Strength * 5) + 75.
Geomancer: increased skill damage from (Intelligence * 6) + 100 to (Intelligence * 6) + 260.
Grove Berserker: casting Berserker’s Fury will instantly trigger the passive Fury.
Spirit Demon: slow effect reduced from 80% to 65%.
Soul Harvester: skill buffed:
Cooldown reduced from 16s to 15s.
Damage changed from (Strength * 6) + 100 to (Strength * 5) + 200.
Barbarian Champion: increased skill damage from (Strength * 4) + 100 to (Strength * 7) + 350.
Dune Hunter:
Illusion duration increased from 6s to 7s.
Passive skill, attack speed increased from 25%/50%/75% to 35%/70%/105%.
Farseer: increased summon movement speed from 3.6 to 4.1.
Medusa Sorceress: synergy [Medusa Sorceress - Ork Warchief - Plague Witch] mana cost reduced from 2% to 1%.
Ancient Elder:
Griffin’s armor reduction aura range increased from 720 to 875.
Synergy [Ancient Elder - Mithril King] changed:
Old: Griffin attack speed +30%.
New: Summoned units attack speed +35%.
Battle Matriarch:
Skills:
Colossus Blade: damage increased from (Strength + Dexterity) * 9 to (Strength + Dexterity) * 15.
Windcutter: damage increased from (Dexterity * 14) + 700 to (Dexterity * 17) + 700.
Arcane Blade: damage increased from (Dexterity + Intelligence) * 8 to (Dexterity + Intelligence) * 10, cooldown reduced from 4s to 3s.
Synergy [Battle Matriarch - Elven Arcanist]:
Colossus Blade: when linked, Strength bonus increased from 10% to 35%.
Windcutter: when linked, armor penetration increased from 20% to 25%.
Thunder King: passive skill, damage increased from (Intelligence * 5%/10%/15% * Current Mana%) to (Intelligence * 10%/20%/30% * Current Mana%), mana cost reduced from 1.5%/3%/4.5% to 0.75%/1.5%/2.25%.
Keeper of the Celestial:
Increased skill damage from (Intelligence * 8) + 600 to (Intelligence * 10) + 800.
Base Strength changed from 64 to 40.
Base Dexterity changed from 30 to 54.
👹 Enemy Updates:
Elite 2: armor increased from 15 to 25.
Elite 4: movement speed increased from 2.5 to 3, evasion increased from 50% to 75%.
