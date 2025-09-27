 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20153598 Edited 27 September 2025 – 09:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 System Updates:

  • Increased ranking slots for players of rank Knight from 10% to 20%.

  • Increased ranking slots for players of rank Queen from 20% to 50%.

⚔️ General Updates:

  • Increased attack power per Dexterity point from 0.8 to 0.9.

  • Increased attack power per Intelligence point from 0.6 to 0.65.

  • The turn on/off auto-cast feature now also applies to passive skills that consume mana, such as those of Medusa Sorceress, Thunder King, and Keeper of the Celestial.

  • Increased summoned unit attack power on Perfect Summon from 25% to 50%.

🏰 Tower Updates:

  • Knight: increased summon movement speed from 3.5 to 3.9.

  • Grove Warden: increased skill damage from (Strength * 2) + 50 to (Strength * 2) + 85.

  • Druidess: reduced summon attack interval from 2.1s to 2s.

  • Twilight Dancer: passive skill, Excellent damage chance increased from 15%/30%/45% to 25%/40%/55%.

  • Grave Digger: summon Zombie movement speed reduced from 3.4 to 3.25, attack interval increased from 1.6s to 1.7s.

  • Javelin Hunter:

    • Passive skill, chance to ignore armor increased from 10%/20%/30% to 20%/30%/40%.

    • Synergy [Javelin Hunter - Tempest Witch]: every 5th attack increases damage from (Dexterity * 3) to (Dexterity * 3.5).

  • Tempest Witch: increased skill damage from (Intelligence * 1.6) + 60 to (Intelligence * 1.8) + 80.

  • Earthshaker:

    • Ground Slam now reduces enemy movement speed by 30% for 3s.

    • Increased skill damage from (Strength * 2.5) + 50 to (Strength * 3.5) + 65.

  • Electromancer: skill buffed:

    • Mana cost reduced from 80 to 65.

    • Cooldown reduced from 16 to 14.

    • Damage increased from (Intelligence * 3) + 100 to (Intelligence * 4) + 160.

  • Ashen Naginata: skill buffed:

    • Mana cost reduced from 75 to 55.

    • Damage increased from (Strength * 2) + 50 to (Strength * 5) + 75.

  • Geomancer: increased skill damage from (Intelligence * 6) + 100 to (Intelligence * 6) + 260.

  • Grove Berserker: casting Berserker’s Fury will instantly trigger the passive Fury.

  • Spirit Demon: slow effect reduced from 80% to 65%.

  • Soul Harvester: skill buffed:

    • Cooldown reduced from 16s to 15s.

    • Damage changed from (Strength * 6) + 100 to (Strength * 5) + 200.

  • Barbarian Champion: increased skill damage from (Strength * 4) + 100 to (Strength * 7) + 350.

  • Dune Hunter:

    • Illusion duration increased from 6s to 7s.

    • Passive skill, attack speed increased from 25%/50%/75% to 35%/70%/105%.

  • Farseer: increased summon movement speed from 3.6 to 4.1.

  • Medusa Sorceress: synergy [Medusa Sorceress - Ork Warchief - Plague Witch] mana cost reduced from 2% to 1%.

  • Ancient Elder:

    • Griffin’s armor reduction aura range increased from 720 to 875.

    • Synergy [Ancient Elder - Mithril King] changed:
      Old: Griffin attack speed +30%.
      New: Summoned units attack speed +35%.

  • Battle Matriarch:

    • Skills:

      • Colossus Blade: damage increased from (Strength + Dexterity) * 9 to (Strength + Dexterity) * 15.

      • Windcutter: damage increased from (Dexterity * 14) + 700 to (Dexterity * 17) + 700.

      • Arcane Blade: damage increased from (Dexterity + Intelligence) * 8 to (Dexterity + Intelligence) * 10, cooldown reduced from 4s to 3s.

    • Synergy [Battle Matriarch - Elven Arcanist]:

      • Colossus Blade: when linked, Strength bonus increased from 10% to 35%.

      • Windcutter: when linked, armor penetration increased from 20% to 25%.

  • Thunder King: passive skill, damage increased from (Intelligence * 5%/10%/15% * Current Mana%) to (Intelligence * 10%/20%/30% * Current Mana%), mana cost reduced from 1.5%/3%/4.5% to 0.75%/1.5%/2.25%.

  • Keeper of the Celestial:

    • Increased skill damage from (Intelligence * 8) + 600 to (Intelligence * 10) + 800.

    • Base Strength changed from 64 to 40.

    • Base Dexterity changed from 30 to 54.

👹 Enemy Updates:

  • Elite 2: armor increased from 15 to 25.

  • Elite 4: movement speed increased from 2.5 to 3, evasion increased from 50% to 75%.

Changed files in this update

